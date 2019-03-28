Donald Trump: "FBI & DOJ to Review the Outrageous Jussie Smollett Case"

"It is an embarrassment to our Nation!" the U.S. President tweeted.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted about prosecutors’ decision to drop all charges against Empire star Jussie Smollett, calling it "an embarrassment" and suggesting that the FBI and the Department of Justice would review it.

"FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago," Trump said in an early morning tweet. "It is an embarrassment to our Nation!"

Smollett was originally accused of faking a hate crime and was on indicted on 16 counts of filing a false police report. On Tuesday, the charges were dismissed in exchange for the actor forfeiting a $10,000 bond payment to Chicago.

Smollett did not have to admit guilt, saying he has been vindicated. The Chicago police and mayor Rahm Emanuel condemned the decision. Emanuel called the decision a "whitewash of justice."

Not long after, first assistant Cook County State's Attorney Joseph Magats, who has headed up the Smollett decision, clarified that he did not believe the actor was "innocent" and said "alternative prosecutions" from prison time happen on a regular basis in the county.