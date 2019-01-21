Donald Trump Nominated for Razzie Awards

This is the second time the president has been up for the prize that goes to the worst in film.

Donald Trump has been nominated for more Golden Raspberry Awards.

Trump — who won the worst supporting actor Razzie for 1991’s Ghosts Can’t Do It — was nominated for worst performance by an actor in a leading role for archival footage as himself in a pair of documentaries.

Those docs are Dinesh D'Souza's Death of a Nation and Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9.

Trump's competition in the category includes Johnny Depp for Sherlock Gnomes, Will Ferrell for Holmes & Watson, John Travolta for Gotti and Bruce Willis for Death Wish.

The president is also up for worst screen combo for himself and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" in Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9.

The First Lady, Melania Trump, is up for worst supporting actress in Fahrenheit 11/9.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is also nominated in that category for the same Moore film.

Last season, John Oliver mocked Trump on Last Week Tonight for just how truly creepy he was in Ghosts Can’t Do It, which starred Bo Derek.

"That kissy face is the single most disgusting thing that's ever been in a movie and I am very much including The Human Centipede," Oliver said.

The first Golden Raspberry Awards ceremony — created by John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy — was held March 31, 1981. This year's ceremony will be held Feb. 23.

There are 1,047 voting members from all 50 states and two dozen foreign countries.

See the announcement video below.