Donald Trump Says Michael Cohen Is "Defrauded at Every Level"

During a sit-down with Sean Hannity on Thursday, Trump discussed the congressional hearing, claiming that his former personal attorney has "a lot of problems."

President Donald Trump may have traveled to Vietnam for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but he wasted no time in discussing his former attorney Michael Cohen during a sit-down with Sean Hannity on Fox News Thursday night.

"As far as Cohen is concerned, he’s convicted, he’s a liar, he’s defrauded at a high level," Trump said of Cohen's marathon congressional hearing."He's got a lot of problems. And you know, it was very interesting, because he lied so much."

However, he noted, when it came to "the Russia collusion," Trump said Cohen managed to tell the truth. "He said no collusion," Trump told Hannity. "It’s funny, he lied about so many things he might as well have lied about that one too."

"When you have an attorney, you’re supposed to be able to rely on your attorney, and he was just not much of an attorney, that I'll tell you," he added.

Trump also criticized the Democrats for holding the hearing during the same time he traveled for the summit. "The fact that they held it today, when I'm working on something that is very, very important for the world, was really inappropriate," he said, also claiming that "the Democrat hatred is so incredible."

Trump's interview with Hannity is not the first time Trump discussed Cohen, having already admitted that he was "impressed" with Cohen telling the truth about the investigated collusion during a press briefing in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Hannity has slammed the hearing as being a "disgrace." He also previously criticized Democrats for putting his friend, Cohen, "in legal jeopardy" as a result of his testimony and responses. "How anybody could put him in that jeopardy is unimaginable to me," he said.

Despite the criticism, Cohen's trial attracted over 13.5 million viewers, as he went after Trump throughout the trial. In his prepared testimony to Congress, Cohen described Trump as being a "racist," a "con man" and a "cheat" who knew about WikiLeaks' plan to release emails from the Democratic National Committee server, though Trump has denied that he did. Cohen also revealed that he heard the president make remarks "disparaging African-Americans, saying at one point that black people would never vote for him because they were too stupid."

Trump didn't directly discuss the accusations with Hannity but, instead, argued that the hearing was overall a "terrible display of dishonesty."

Throughout the interview, Trump also discussed Kim Jong Un and the Mueller report. "He's a character. He's a real personality and he's very smart," Trump said of Kim Jong Un. "He's as sharp as you can be and he's a real leader, and he's pretty mercurial. I don't say that necessarily in a bad way, but he's a pretty mercurial guy." Trump also said that his relationship with the Korean leader is "very good" and they "get along great."

As far as the Mueller report, Trump said he hopes it's an "honest report."

"If it's not, we'll fight it," he said.