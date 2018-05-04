Donald Trump Thanks Kanye West for Rising Approval Rating Among Black Men

"Kanye West must have some power because I doubled my African-American poll numbers," the president said at the NRA's Dallas convention.

President Donald Trump doubled down on his gratitude for Kanye West while speaking at the National Rifle Association’s Dallas convention on Friday. This time, he attributed his reported rise in popularity among African-American men to West's support.

"Kanye West must have some power because I doubled my African-American poll numbers. We went from 11 [percent] to 22 in one week," Trump told the convention attendees, citing a weekly tracking poll published by Reuters on Sunday that shows Trump's approval rating among black men to be at 22 percent, up from 11 percent the previous week. "Thank you, Kanye, thank you. Even the pollsters thought there must be some mistake."

In recent weeks, West has been outspoken about his respect and love for Trump — even taking to Twitter to post a picture of himself wearing one of Trump's red "Make America Great Again" hats, signed by the president himself.

The president thanked West for his support last week, tweeting on April 25, "thank you Kanye, very cool!"

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.