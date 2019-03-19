Filmart: Donnie Yen Joins Benny Chan's Cop Thriller ‘Raging Fire’

The project is part of Emperor Motion Pictures' new slate, which includes psychological thriller ‘Declared Legally Dead’ and romance ‘Just 1 Day.'

Hong Kong action superstar Donnie Yen will play a cop who mentors Nicholas Tse in director Benny Chan’s Raging Fire, to be produced by Emperor Motion Pictures.

Emperor announced a Donnie Yen-Benny Chan collaboration Crossfire last year at Filmart, but that project has been put on hold and Raging Fire is a new and unrelated project. Yen’s character is a cop too honest for his own good and sees his protégé, played by Tse, rising in the ranks as his own career stalls. But Tse’s unethical behavior lands him in prison, and the embittered man vows to take revenge on his former mentor.

Also on Emperor’s new slate is Declared Legally Dead, a psychological thriller starring Anthony Wong (Infernal Affairs) and Karena Lam (Zinnia Flower) and directed by Steve Yuen (Heaven In the Dark), about the suspected murder of a child; and romance drama Just 1 Day, the directorial debut of prolific screenwriter Erica Li, whose credits include Ip Man: The Final Fight (2013), Shock Wave (2017), and Stephen Chow’s King of Comedy (1999). Li will reteam with Charlene Choi, who stars as a woman who agrees to be a dying man's girlfriend for one day.

The Hong Kong studio also announced the kidnapping comedy Two Tigers, directed by Li Fei (Red Amnesia) and starring Zhao Wei (So Young, Shaolin Soccer), about a hostage turning the tables on his captor; and revenge thriller The Fallen, helmed by G Affairs (2018) director Lee Cheuk Pan and starring veteran actress Irene Wan, about the estranged eldest daughter of a meth kingpin going undercover for the police to dismantle her family’s drug empire.

Ongoing projects include director Dante Lam’s $90 million action adventure The Rescue starring Eddie Peng, a portrait of the heroism of maritime rescuers; cat-and-mouse cop thriller Caught in Time, directed by Lau Ho Leung (Two Thumbs Up) and headlined by Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands), about a detective’s persistent pursuit of a criminal gang; murder mystery Detective Vs. Sleuths, a reunion of director Wai Kar Fai and actor Sean Lau, who plays a burnt-out detective on the trail of a serial killer, and 77 Heartwarmings, the sequel to 2017 romance 77 Heartbreaks with returning helmer Herman Yau and leads Charlene Choi and Pakho Chau.