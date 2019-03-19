Filmart: Donnie Yen's 'Ip Man 4' Sells to Well Go for North America, U.K.

The latest instalment in the hit action series — about the legendary martial arts master who trained Bruce Lee — is budgeted at $52 million and set for release this summer.

Hong Kong-based Mandarin Motion Pictures has sold Ip Man 4 — the latest installment in Donnie Yen's hit action series about the legendary martial arts master who trained Bruce Lee — to Well Go USA for North America and the U.K.

Various other international territories have snapped up theatrical rights tot he film, which is budgeted at $52 million and set for release in Hong Kong and China this summer.

The many other deals for the title, which were unveiled during Hong Kong's Filmart content market, include: German-speaking Europe (KSM), French-speaking Europe (Program Store), Japan (Gaga), Korea (Kiarient) ,Oceania (CMC), Indonesia (Primacinema), Indian subcontinent (Tanweer), Taiwan (Skyfilm), Singapore (Shaw), Malaysia (Lotus Five Star), Thailand (Mono Film) and Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Timor Leste, Myanmar (Purple Plan), Turkey (BGfilm) and the Middle East (Phars Film).

A co-production between Mandarin Motion Pictures and China’s Bona Film Group, Ip Man 4 also stars Wu Yue (Paradox), Vanness Wu (Monk Comes Down The Mountain) and Scott Adkins (American Assassin). Legendary Hong Kong action choreographer Yuen Wo Ping will return to oversee the film's many planned fight sequences.