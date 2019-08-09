Box Office: 'Dora' Takes $1.25M, 'Scary Stories' Earns $2.3M in Thursday Previews

Fox/Disney's entrant for the weekend, 'The Art of Racing in the Rain', pulled in $450,000 in previews.

While Universal holdover Hobbs & Shaw is expected to win the weekend, new titles Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and The Art of Racing in the Rain kicked off their opening weekends at the box office on Thursday night.

The Guillermo Del Toro-produced horror feature Scary Stories earned a solid $2.33 million in 2,500 locations on Thursday night. A CBS Films and eOne production, the PG-13 rated Scary Stories is tracking for a debut in the $18 million to $20 million range. André Ovredal directed the movie that is based on the popular children's book series by Alvin Schwartz

Paramount's Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which currently sits at a 79 percent freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes, took in $1.25 million from previews. Based on the popular animated kids animated TV show, the movie is directed by James Bobin and stars Transformer actress Isabela Moner as the precocious young explorer, along with Eugenio Derbez, Michael Pena and Eva Longoria.

Dora is looking to bow to between $15 million and $19 million across 3,500 locations.

Fox/Disney's entrant for the weekend, The Art of Racing in the Rain, pulled in $450,000 in previews, and is tracking for an $8 million debut. The movie, an adaptation of the Garth Stein novel of the same name, stars Milo Ventimiglia as a race car driver who navigates through life and love, with his trusty golden retriever (voiced by Kevin Costner) by his side.

Also opening this weekend is New Line mob drama The Kitchen, starring Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish, as well as Bleecker Street's Brian Banks.