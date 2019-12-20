Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell Question Marriage in 'Downhill' Trailer

Miranda Otto, Zoe Chao, Zach Woods and Kristofer Hivju round out the cast.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell question their relationship after surviving an avalanche in the trailer for Fox Searchlight's Downhill.

The comedy follows married couple Billie (Louis-Dreyfus) and Pete (Ferrell) after they barely escape an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps. The life-threatening event forces them to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Miranda Otto, Zoe Chao, Zach Woods and Kristofer Hivju also star in the film, which was directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. The screenplay was co-written by Faxon, Rash and Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong. In addition to starring, Louis-Dreyfus produced Downhill.

The film is an English-language remake of the Swedish film Force Majeure.

The trailer opens with Billie, Pete and their two children posing for a photo on the ski slope. A series of clips then show the family skiing and enjoying their trip.

While out to dinner with another couple, Pete reveals that he took his family on the vacation following the death of his father. While Pete says that it happened just recently, Billie quietly adds, "Eight months ago." Pete continues, "You lose a parent and the ticking gets louder. Every day is all we have."

The family is later enjoying lunch outside when the avalanche occurs. Pete downplays the incident, while Billie reacts to the avalanche much more seriously. "It looked like it was gonna kill us," she says. "The kids were screaming cause it felt like we were gonna die. I look over at Pete and he had grabbed his phone. Pete left us."

Billie and Pete's differing opinions about the potential outcome of the avalanche causes a rift in their relationship. Pete argues that he did not abandon the family, but instead left to get help. "That's not what happened," replies Billie.

They confide in another couple (Chao and Woods) as both Billie and Pete question their relationship. "You have a right to be angry. It's black and white," Chao's character tells Billie. When Billie asks Chao how old she is, she responds that she's 30. "Oh," responds Billie.

The trailer concludes with Billie and Pete complaining to an employee (Hivju) that there weren't any warnings posted about potential avalanches. "There was a warning," he says before listing all of the places that feature warning signs.

Downhill will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January before it hits theaters on Feb. 14. Watch the full trailer below.