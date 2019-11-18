'Downton Abbey' Producer Adapting 'Daredevil' Writer Charles Soule's Novel 'Anyone'

The story focuses on the impact of a new technology that allows for the transfer of human consciousness between bodies.

Carnival Films, the NBCUniversal-owned banner behind Downton Abbey, has acquired the rights to Anyone, the second novel by Charles Soule, the New York Times best-selling comic book author known for writing the likes of Daredevil and She-Hulk.

The novel will be adapted for TV, with Soule acting as executive producer alongside Carnival’s Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Joanna Strevens.

Set to be published in December by Harper Perennial, Anyone focuses on a brilliant female scientist who when searching for an Alzheimer’s cure throws a switch and creates a technology that allows for the transfer of human consciousness between bodies. Over two decades later, the technology transforms society, from entertainment and travel to warfare, wreaking havoc across the world.

Interweaving the present-day story of discovery and development of the technology is the tale of one woman’s crusade to put an end to the darkness it has brought to society.

"Anyone is a story about having, losing and seeking identity and connection," said Soule. "I think its themes will resonate strongly in today’s world, and I am thrilled and proud to be working with Carnival to bring the novel to television. They struck me as terrific partners from the first conversation, and I have no doubt we’ll make something amazing together."

Added Marchant: "Charles has created a rich and thought-provoking world of infinite possibility and explored it with the greatest of humanity. We thoroughly look forward to working with him to bring this magnificent novel to screen.”

The series will be produced by Carnival Films and distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Soule is represented by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, Seth Fishman of The Gernert Company and attorney Eric Feig of Feig Law.