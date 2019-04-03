'Downton Abbey' Movie Debuts First Trailer at CinemaCon

The big screen adaptation of the acclaimed British TV series hit theaters in September.

The Crawley family took a trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday as Focus Features previewed the big screen adaptation of Downton Abbey.

The presentation drew a rousing applause from theater owners gathered at Caesars Palace this week for CinemaCon.

The show, which aired on PBS in the U.S. and ITV in the U.K., “exploded into a global media phenomenon," said Peter Kujawski, president of Focus Features. "This year, the Crawley family finally makes the leap to the big screen," he said, introducing the first trailer.

The two-minute trailer reveals that the king and queen are coming to visit Downton Abbey. The clip begins with Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) quipping, "no maid, no nanny no valet. It’s 1927 and we are modern folk."

Mary and her two sisters are seen curtsying to King Georg V, with Lady and Lord Grantham greeting their guests. “Your majesties, welcome to Downton Abby,” Lady Grantham says.

The rest of the trailer shows the Crawley family preparing for the visit, including the return of beloved butler Carson to help with the festivities. Throughout the clip there are references to the family's ongoing indecision over staying at Downton.

Downton Abbey opens in theaters Sept. 13 in the U.K. and Sept. 20 in the U.S., three years after Julian Fellowes' acclaimed British TV show ended. Fellowes wrote the script for the film, with Michael Engler directing.

The original principal cast from the TV series that ran for six seasons — including Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Douglas Reith, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton and Maggie Smith — have all returned.

New castmembers include Geraldine James, Imelda Staunton, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Character posters for Downton are placed throughout the hotel at the event, including lining the elevator doors.