'Downton Abbey' Exhibition to Land in Florida (Exclusive)

After packing up in New York City, the touring Crawley roadshow is heading to the Sunshine State.

Calling all Floridian fans of the Crawley family.

The Sunshine State has been selected as the second destination for Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, which closed Monday in New York City after a nine-month run. The exhibition, a fully immersive experience set inside the world of the Emmy-winning historical period drama from Carnival Films, is set to land in CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach on Nov. 10.

The news, announced by NBCUniversal International Studios, comes just days before shooting starts on the long-awaited Downton Abbey feature film.

“Our fantastic experience in New York City confirmed to us that the huge Downton Abbey audience love the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world created by Julian [Fellowes], Gareth [Naeme] and the Carnival team,” said Sarah Cooper, chief operating officer at NBCUniversal International Studios. “With a movie in production and the Downton fan base more enthusiastic than ever, we’re delighted to be moving to Florida and opening up our exhibition to an even wider audience.”

With an even larger footprint than its New York City counterpart, the South Florida exhibition is set to offer visitors a more expansive journey through the world of Downton Abbey, both upstairs and downstairs, from Mrs. Patmore’s hectic kitchen and the gossip-fueled servants’ quarters, to the family’s glamorous dining room and Lady Mary’s bedroom. More than 50 costumes from the show will also be on display.

“As we are about to start filming the Downton movie, it is an exciting time to announce that residents and visitors to Florida will soon be able to enjoy the amazing experience that is the Downton Abbey exhibition,” said Gareth Neame, producer of Downton Abbey and executive chairman of Carnival Films.

“We are most excited to have Downton Abbey: The Exhibition come to West Palm Beach after its New York City run,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio. “Our legacy as an arts and culture destination paired with the popularity of this exhibition is sure to make for an exciting season here in West Palm Beach. We’re grateful to our local partners – Discover The Palm Beaches, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, and CityPlace – for their support in helping bring this extraordinary attraction to our city.”

Tickets for Downton Abbey: The Exhibition in West Palm Beach are due to go on sale Monday.