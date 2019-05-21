'Downton Abbey' Movie Trailer: Crawley Family Prepares for Royal Visit

The principal cast for the historical period drama, which ran for six seasons on PBS and ITV, all return for the film.

The Crawley family is back.

The first trailer for the Downton Abbey movie, which picks up with the aristocratic family following the end of the critically acclaimed PBS and ITV series, was released Tuesday.

The original principal cast from the TV series that ran for six seasons — including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Douglas Reith, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton and Maggie Smith — have all returned.

New castmembers in the film include Geraldine James, Imelda Staunton, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.

The first trailer reveals the king and queen are coming to visit Downton Abbey. The two-minute clip opens with Lord Grantham (Bonneville) declaring, "No maid, no valet, no nanny even. It’s 1927, and we are modern folk."

The remainder of the trailer highlights the family's preparation for the royal visit. The beloved butler Carson (Carter) even returns to help with the festivities.

Mary (Dockery) and Edith (Carmichael) are later seen curtsying to King Georg V. Meanwhile, Lady (McGovern) and Lord Grantham greet their guests.

The trailer also hints at the Crawleys' indecision over staying at Downton.

Downton Abbey is set to open in theaters Sept. 13 in the U.K. and Sept. 20 in the U.S. The film's premiere comes three years after the acclaimed British TV show ended. The screenplay was written by series creator Julian Fellowes, while Michael Engler directed.

The trailer debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in early April, though it was not released to the public until today. Watch the full trailer above.