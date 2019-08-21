'Downton Abbey' Selling More Advance Tickets Than 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The big screen adaptation of the beloved TV show hits theaters next month.

The Crawley family is headed to the big screen in royal style.

Fandango says the Downton Abbey movie sold more tickets than Once Upon a Time in Hollywood did in terms of first-day advance sales (Wednesday). Put another way, it outranks any 2019 drama.

"In its TV run, Downton Abbey garnered an incredible global following," says Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. "The first day sales are among the best we've seen for any movie this year."

Focus Features releases the movie on Sept. 20.

The original principal cast from the series that ran for six seasons — including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Douglas Reith, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton and Maggie Smith — have all returned.

New faces include Geraldine James, Imelda Staunton, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.

A trailer for the film reveals that the king and queen are coming to visit Downton Abbey. The two-minute clip opens with Lord Grantham (Bonneville) declaring, "No maid, no valet, no nanny even. It’s 1927, and we are modern folk."