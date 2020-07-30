Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls Brad Pitt Emmy Nomination for 'SNL' Impersonation "Surrealistic"

"I don't get distracted by that. I really have to focus like a laser beam on the things that I'm responsible for," the White House novel coronavirus pandemic adviser says.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is happy for Brad Pitt and his Emmy nomination for playing the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Saturday Night Live, but he admits his focus is elsewhere.

"It doesn't go to my head," Fauci said Thursday while talking to the Associated Press. "It's somewhat surrealistic. I think it's interesting and a little bit strange."

The White House novel coronavirus pandemic adviser added, "I don't get distracted by that. I really have to focus like a laser beam on the things that I'm responsible for."

The Oscar-winning actor played Fauci during a cold open in late April; the highly respected doctor joking he wanted Pitt to play him on SNL when asked his actor preference.

Pitt played a version of Fauci who had to debunk a lot of bad information from President Donald Trump and tell people not to ingest disinfectant. At the end of the bit, Pitt broke character to thank all the first responders and health care workers for their tireless efforts.

"I think he did great,” Fauci said then. “I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job."