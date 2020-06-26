Dr Disrespect Suspended From Twitch

The internet personality, aka Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, was previously suspended from the Amazon-owned platform in 2019.

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, an internet personality known for live streaming his video game play as Dr Disrespect, has been suspended from Twitch.

His channel was removed from the platform on Friday.

A representative for the Amazon-owned live streaming platform did not give a reason for the suspension or indicate whether the action was permanent. "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service," reads Twitch's statement. "These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

As of this writing, Beahm has not addressed the suspension on any of his social media channels. On Twitter, his pinned tweet indicates a scheduled stream on Friday and shares a link to an inaccessible Twitch account.

Beahm has built an audience of more than four million on Twitch, where his streams regularly have upwards of 20,000 concurrent viewers. In March, he signed a multiyear deal with the platform to continue streaming there.

This is not the first time that Twitch has suspended him. In 2019, he was kicked off the platform after he live streamed from a bathroom during the E3 gaming convention.

