Dr. Anthony Fauci Praises Brad Pitt’s 'SNL' Impersonation, Message to Health Care Workers

"Not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person," Fauci says.

Dr. Anthony Fauci got a kick out of Brad Pitt playing him on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, but he was even more impressed by the actor's personal message at the end of the cold open.

Earlier in the month, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House coronavirus pandemic advisor joked that if he had to choose, he would want Pitt to play him on SNL.

Well, that is exactly what happened, with the Oscar-winning actor playing a version of Fauci who had to debunk a lot of bad information from President Donald Trump and tell people not to ingest disinfectant. At the end of the bit, Pitt broke character to thank all the first responders and health care workers for their tireless efforts.

Fauci on Monday told Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia he was impressed.

"I think he did great,” Dr. Fauci said. “I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job."

Dr. Fauci has become a household name for his matter-of-fact delivery of information during White House press conferences amid the pandemic.

"I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” he said "So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.”