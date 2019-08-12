'Dr. Mario World's' First Month Lags Behind Nintendo's Other Mobile Offerings

The puzzle game generated just $1.4 million in player spending since its launch on July 10.

Prognosis: negative.

Nintendo's fifth mobile game, Dr. Mario World, failed to generate the same revenue as its predecessors over its first month of release, analytics firm Sensor Tower reports.

The game, co-developed with Tokyo-based app maker LINE and launched on July 10, generated $1.4 million in player spending over its first 30 days, a far cry from the previous four mobile titles debuted by Nintendo. The biggest mobile game launch for the company came with 2017's Fire Emblem Heroes in February that year at $67.6 million for its first month. 2016's Super Mario Run, Nintendo's first mobile offering, holds the second spot with $30.5 million, while last fall's Dragalia Lost and 2017's Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp round out the rest of the list with $26.4 million and $13.6 million, respectively.

Still, Dr. Mario World delivered a sizeable number of installs at 7.4 million, though, even then, the only title with less in its first month was Dragalia Lost, which recently became Nintendo's second-highest mobile earner when it crossed the $100 million mark last month. What the install numbers show in relation with the revenue generated is that Dr. Mario World lags far behind Nintendo's other mobile titles at just $0.19 spent per install (for comparison, Dragalia Lost, Nintendo's best performer by this metric, generated $16.50 per download over its first 30 days).

What is promising, however, is that Dr. Mario World outperformed a number of other puzzle games based on licensed IP from competing mobile companies. Jam City's Snoopy Pop+, launched in July 2017 and based off the popular Peanuts character, generated an estimated $1 million in player spending and registered two million installs in its first 30 days, according to Sensor Tower.