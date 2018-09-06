Dr. Phil to Launch Interview Podcast (Exclusive)

The first season of the podcast is set to premiere in January 2019 with guest Jay Leno.

Dr. Phil is expanding his media empire to podcasts.

Phil McGraw, whose daily talk show has run for more than 16 seasons on CBS, will take his insights to a microphone for the podcast Phil in the Blanks.

On Phil in the Blanks, McGraw will conduct intimate one-on-one interviews with leaders in their respective industries. People who will drop by include Megyn Kelly, Dax Shepard, TMZ's Harvey Levin and Vivica A. Fox. The first season is set to launch mid-January with comedian and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno.

Phil in the Blanks will cover topics in and outside entertainment, including a conversation with J. Patrick Johnson, head of neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai hospital and former NFL sidelines concussion doctor. Johnson will talk to McGraw on the topic of concussions and the growing concerns over head trauma in high school athletics.

Each episode of Phil in the Blanks will feature accompanying information on the topics covered on the podcast at the Dr. Phil website.

The podcast will be accessible through iTunes, Stitcher and every major podcast outlet.