Dr. Ruth, Miles Davis, Stieg Larsson Films Set for 2019 Hot Docs Festival

The Canadian event will also feature world premieres of nonfiction takes on the first black player in the NHL and a Sicilian mob boss' family reemerging from 30 years in hiding.

The Hot Docs Canadian Documentary Festival on Tuesday added to its 2019 lineup with another 16 titles, many of which feature pop culture subjects.

The Canadian festival, set to run April 25 to May 2, has booked the Sundance award winners American Factory, by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, and One Child Nation, directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang. The latter film won Sundance's grand jury prize.

Also headed to Toronto from Sundance is Ryan White's Ask Dr. Ruth, about Dr. Ruth Westheimer; Mads Brugger's Old Case Hammarskjold; Stanley Nelson's Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, about the American jazz legend; and Henrik Georgsson's Stieg Larsson: The Man Who Played With Fire, a portrait of the Swedish journalist whose The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series earned him posthumous fame.

Hot Docs also booked world premieres for Willie, a film about Willie O’Ree becoming the first black player to skate in the National Hockey League; Joan Tosoni and Martha Kehoe's Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind; and Our Godfather, a film by Mark Franchetti and Andrew Meier about the family of a Sicilian mob boss emerging from 30 years of hiding.

The special presentations section has also booked Richard Lowenstein's Mystify: Michael Hutchence, a film on the lead singer of the Australian rockers INXS; Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story, Johnny Sweet's film about the former NBA player now known as Metta World Peace; and Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce's Framing John DeLorean, about the disgraced auto executive.

Other Hot Docs titles: Tim Travers Hawkins' Chelsea Manning whistleblower film XY Chelsea; Ai Weiwei's The Rest; Ian Cheney and Martha Shane's Picture Character, about emojis; and Erin Lee Carr's I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth Vs. Michelle Carter.

Hot Docs earlier announced another 15 special presentations titles, including Rachel Lears' Knock Down the House, the Sundance audience award winner, and Jacqueline Olive's lynching doc Always in Season, which nabbed a special jury award for moral urgency at Sundance.

A number of the titles set to screen at Hot Docs — American Factory, One Child Nation, Ask Dr. Ruth, Mystify, Framing John DeLorean and XY Chelsea — are also set to screen at New York's Tribeca Film Festival, which overlaps with Hot Docs, with the Lower Manhattan event running from April 24-May 5.