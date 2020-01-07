'Bachelor' Couple's $1M Win Under Review By DraftKings

Jade Roper Tolbert, who wed Tanner Tolbert after meeting on 'Bachelor in Paradise,' won big in this weekend's fantasy contest.

After winning a $1 million DraftKings contest over the weekend, Bachelor couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are now under review after allegations of cheating surfaced over the fantasy football win.

For the weekend's NFL Playoff contest on the four wild-card games, Jade Tolbert entered the maximum 150 lineups and combined with her husband to submit 300 lineups at $25 per entry. After Jade Tolbert announced that she won the $1 million prize (DraftKings also congratulated her on Twitter in a now-deleted tweet), the news sparked allegations of collusion between the husband and wife pair from fantasy insiders, who noted little overlap in their picks.

"The DraftKings compliance team reviews the results of all major contests to ensure they comply with our Terms of Use and applicable state regulations. We take the integrity and fairness of our DFS contests seriously, and prizes are not paid out until our reviews are complete," said a DraftKings spokesperson in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

In response, the Tolberts maintain their innocence and question the interest surrounding Jade Tolbert, who was new to fantasy sports this season, because she is a woman in the public eye.

"We respect that DraftKings feels they must do their due diligence in regard to Jade winning their $1 million dollar prize for the fantasy contest for the NFL’s wild-card round this weekend," said Jade and Tanner Tolbert in a statement to THR. "Though we must ponder, would the questions, accusations and curiosity about this win be the same if the winner had been male and someone who wasn’t already in the public eye? It is incredibly important for us to establish that Jade’s win is nothing more than pure luck and we are confident that DraftKings will determine the same."

According to DraftKings' rules, "Team-building complementary lineups which serve to work together and executing a strategy that may create any unfair advantage over individual play" is an unacceptable behavior.

Jade and Tanner Tolbert are veteran stars of the ABC franchise. After getting engaged on the second season of Bachelor spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise, the reality pair wed on TV in 2016. The pair recently welcomed their second child in July of last year.