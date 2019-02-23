Spirit Awards: Drag Queen Shangela Performs Imaginary Songs From Nominated Films

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' alum turned herself into the "black drag queen version" of host Aubrey Plaza to honor the five best feature nominees with made-up tunes and fierce dance moves.

This year's 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards host Aubrey Plaza took a brief break to let drag superstar Shangela fill in to honor the five nominees for best feature.

"Hello, everybody! Yes, I am Aubrey Plaza — well, the black drag queen version of Aubrey Plaza," Shangela — dressed in a sparkling red bodysuit — said as she ran onstage, accompanied by a bevy of shirtless male backup dancers. "And here are the nominees for best original songs that are not even actually in these films, OK? Hit it!"

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum, who recently starred alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, started off by calling out If Beale Street Could Talk. "If Beale Street could talk, what would she say?" the drag performer sang over Auto-Tuned background vocals. "Step aside, bitch. I'm the right way. I'm the main street, one to beat. Fuck the system and police!"

Then it was time to call out Eighth Grade, a moment director and writer Bo Burnham seemed to enjoy very much as he bobbed his head along to the music and flashed a huge smile. "Eighth grade, baby. The grade between seven and nine, hey!" Shangela sang. "Chicken nugget dinner. If you want more sauce, you can have mine."

Leave No Trace star Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie seemed to enjoy Shangela's mock song for her film as well. "Beat the rhythm, beat your face. Enjoy the dance floor, leave no trace!" Shangela sang as McKenzie danced to the music. "Live in the forest, leave no trace!"

During her song for You Were Never Really Here, Shangela told star Joaquin Phoenix that he has "gotta shave that beard!" And for First Reformed, Shangela irreverently sang, "Bless me, father…. Wrapped in barbed wire, baby I can't wait!"

Plaza hosted the 2019 Spirit Awards, televised live on IFC from a tent on the beach in Santa Monica. Watch Shangela's performance above.