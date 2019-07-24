'Dragalia Lost' Crosses $100M Mark, Becomes Nintendo's Second-Highest Mobile Earner

Nintendo's fourth mobile offering has surpassed predecessors 'Super Mario Run' and 'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.'

Dragalia found?

Nintendo's fourth mobile title, Dragalia Lost, has crossed over the $100 million mark in player spending, reports analytics firm Sensor Tower. The action role-playing game, which launched last September, is now the gaming company's second-highest earning mobile title (2017's Fire Emblem Heroes remains Nintendo's top mobile performer by a wide margin at $591 million).

Nintendo first got into the mobile space with 2016's Super Mario Run, which has generated $75 million in its lifetime, though the title utilizes a different method than most mobile games in that it is not free-to-play, but rather free-to-start, meaning a download of the game has no cost but players must make a one-time $9.99 in-app purchase to unlock all its content.

Dragalia Lost, co-developed with Japan's Cygames, also passed Nintendo's other mobile title, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which has earned $99 million.

Unlike the company's other offerings, Dragalia Lost is the only title mobile title from Nintendo not based off an existing franchise.

The majority of the game's revenue is generated from Japan, where players have spent over $58 million since its launch last year. Meanwhile, U.S. users have generated over $21 million, 21 percent of the game's overall revenue, to be the second-largest market.

Despite the milestone, Dragalia Lost has seen a decline in monthly player spending since its peak of $25 million last October. It grossed just shy of $3.6 million last month. Even still, Dragalia Lost made up nearly a quarter of Nintendo's net income from its mobile portfolio in June, which amassed to $20 million overall.