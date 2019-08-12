Drake Becomes First Soloist to Pass 200 Appearances on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

The rapper is now up to 203. Only the 'Glee' cast has more, with 207.

As Drake celebrates his ninth No. 1 Billboard 200 album, as his compilation Care Package launches atop the Aug. 17-dated chart with 109,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music, he makes history by becoming the first soloist, and just the second act overall, with at least 200 visits to the Billboard Hot 100 songs survey.

Drake debuts six tracks from Care Package on the Hot 100, upping his grand total to 203 entries -- all in just over 10 years, dating to his arrival with his breakthrough track "Best I Ever Had" in May 2009. In the 61-year history of the Hot 100, which blends streaming, airplay and sales data, only the Glee Cast has accumulated more entries: 207.

Drake reaches the milestone thanks to the Hot 100 debuts of "Trust Issues" (No. 58), "How About Now" (No. 60), "The Motion" (No. 61), "Dreams Money Can Buy" (No. 68), "Club Paradise" (No. 85) and "Days in the East" (No. 95). All six songs are from Care Package, which collects 17 of Drake's stray tracks, many of which were never officially released and previously available only via SoundCloud or YouTube.

Here's an updated look at the acts with the most Hot 100 appearances (through the Aug. 17-chart):

207, Glee cast

203, Drake

163, Lil Wayne

109, Elvis Presley (whose career predated the Hot 100's launch)

103, Nicki Minaj

100, Jay-Z

96, Kanye West

95, Chris Brown

91, James Brown

88, Future

80, Taylor Swift

75, Eminem

75, Ray Charles

73, Aretha Franklin

72, Justin Bieber

71, The Beatles

Of Drake's 203 Hot 100-charting hits, 35 have hit the top 10 (the second-most after Madonna, with 38) and a record 99 have reached the top 40.

Drake boasts six Hot 100 No. 1s: as featured on Rihanna's "What's My Name?" (for a week in 2010) and "Work" (nine weeks, 2016) and his own "One Dance"(featuring WizKid and Kyla; 10 weeks, 2016); "God's Plan" (11 weeks, 2018); "Nice for What" (eight weeks, 2018); and "In My Feelings" (10 weeks, 2018).

In July 2018, Drake made Hot 100 history by charting seven simultaneous top 10s (concurrent with the Billboard 200 start of his LP Scorpion), passing The Beatles' record of five that had stood since 1964.

