Drake Confirms He Has a Son on New Album 'Scorpion'

"She’s not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine," raps Drake.

Drake's new album Scorpion is giving fans a lot of material to buzz about.

On Thursday, Drake released the track list for his double-disc release, Scorpion, which is out Friday. Social media went abuzz after seeing that not only were 25 songs in total being released, but high profile features including Jay-Z and yes, Michael Jackson, would also be served to fans worldwide.

As fans put on their headphones and dove into Drake's soul-baring release, a lyric in the fourth track "Emotionless" gave insight into a topic that many hoped the "God's Plan" singer would address.

"I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid," he rapped, seeming to confirm rumors that he had secretly become a father.

In the seventh track on the album, "8 Out Of 10," Drake continues to allude to the child, asserting, "kiss my son on the head, then kiss your ass goodbye."

In the final song on the album, "March 14," Drake references Jackson's "Billie Jean" to say: "She’s not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine."

He raps: "A single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent / Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I've been through it / But this is the harsh truth now."

Continuing, "I got an empty crib in my empty crib / I only met you one time, introduced you to Saint Nick / I think he must've brought you like twenty gifts / Your mother say you growing so fast that they don't even really fit / But man, you know, I still had to get it for my boy though, you know."

Conversation ran wild earlier this year following a diss track release by rapper Pusha T, in which he alleged that Drake secretly had a child. Drake had been quiet about the speculation until Scorpion.

A version of this story originally appeared on Billboard.