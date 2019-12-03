Spotify Names Drake, Ed Sheeran as Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade

The streaming service has released its annual insights, highlighting top performers of the year and decade.

With less than a month left to go in 2019, Spotify has revealed its annual “Wrapped” data insights highlighting the most-streamed artists of the year and -- with the decade itself now winding to a close -- the 2010s.

Based on more than 248 million users' listening habits across the globe, Drake took the prize as Spotify's most-streamed artist of the decade, topping 28 billion total streams over the past 10 years. He was followed on the list by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem, respectively.

Sheeran topped the 2010s most-streamed song rankings with “Shape of You,” which racked up over 2.3 billion total streams since the start of the decade. That track was followed Drake’s “One Dance” featuring Kyla and WizKid, Malone’s “rockstar” featuring 21 Savage, The Chainsmokers’ “Closer” featuring Halsey and Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

In terms of 2019, Post Malone is officially the year's most-streamed artist on Spotify with more than 6.5 billion streams, followed by Billie Eilish with more than 6 billion. Grande, Sheeran and Bad Bunny rounded out the top five.

Eilish and Malone swapped spots on the year’s most-streamed album chart, with Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? topping the list -- the first time a woman-led album has done so -- and Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding coming in second. Grande and Sheeran’s thank u, next and No. 6 Collaborations Project came in third and fourth, respectively, while Shawn Mendes’ self-titled album finished fifth.

Mendes nabbed the top spot on the list of the year’s most-streamed tracks with his Camila Cabello duet “Señorita” (more than 1 billion streams), followed by Eilish’s “bad guy” (more than 990 million), Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” Grande’s “7 Rings” and Lil Nas X’s record-breaking Hot 100 single “Old Town Road – Remix” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Spotify also announced the year’s top podcasts, a format that has seen more than 50% audience growth on the platform since the beginning of the year. Podcast hours consumed by listeners also saw a 39 percent increase quarter over quarter. Coming in at No. 1 on that chart is The Joe Budden Podcast With Rory and Mal, followed by My Favorite Murder With Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. Two German podcasts -- Gemischtes Hack and Fest & Flausching -- took the third and fourth slots, while The Misfits Podcasts rounded out the top five.

Today’s announcement comes in advance of Spotify unveiling their personalized year-end “Wrapped” insights for users, which offer data on the artists, songs, music genres and podcasts individual listeners streamed the most. Spotify will also provide users with “My Decade Wrapped,” highlighting their most listened to content over the past 10 years. For the first time, listeners will also have the ability to post these insights via “share cards” that can be published to social media platforms.

You can find all of Spotify’s “Wrapped” 2019 results below.

Spotify “A Decade Wrapped” 2010-2019 Global Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists of the Decade (Global)

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Ariana Grande

5. Eminem

Most Streamed Female Artists of the Decade (Global)

1. Ariana Grande

2. Rihanna

3. Taylor Swift

4. Sia

5. Beyoncé

Most Streamed Tracks of the Decade (Global)

1. “Shape of You” - Ed Sheeran

2. “One Dance” - Drake, Kyla, WizKid

3. “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)” - 21 Savage, Post Malone

4. “Closer” - Halsey, The Chainsmokers

5. “Thinking out Loud” - Ed Sheeran

Spotify Wrapped 2019 Global Top Lists:

Most Streamed Artists of 2019

1. Post Malone

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Albums of 2019

1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish

2. Hollywood’s Bleeding - Post Malone

3. thank u, next - Ariana Grande

4. No.6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran

5. Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Most Streamed Tracks of 2019

1. “Señorita” - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

2. “bad guy” - Billie Eilish

3. “Sunflower” - Post Malone, Swae Lee

4. “7 Rings” - Ariana Grande

5. “Old Town Road - Remix” - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Most Streamed Female Artists of 2019

1. Billie Eilish

2. Ariana Grande

3. Taylor Swift

4. Camila Cabello

5. Halsey

Most Streamed Male Artists of 2019

1. Post Malone

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Bad Bunny

4. Khalid

5. J Balvin

Most Streamed Podcasts of 2019

1. The Joe Budden Podcast With Rory & Mal

2. My Favorite Murder With Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

3. Gemischtes Hack

4. Fest & Flauschig

5. The Misfits Podcast

Most Streamed Podcast Genres of 2019

1. Comedy

2. Society & Culture

3. True Crime

4. News

5. Health & Fitness

Spotify Wrapped 2019 U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most Streamed Artists of 2019

1. Post Malone

2. Drake

3. Billie Eilish

4. Ariana Grande

5. Khalid

U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists of 2019

1. Billie Eilish

2. Ariana Grande

3. Taylor Swift

4. Halsey

5. Cardi B

U.S. Most Streamed Male Artists of 2019

1. Post Malone

2. Drake

3. Khalid

4. Juice WRLD

5. XXXTENTACION

U.S. Most Streamed Tracks of 2019

1. “Sunflower” - Post Malone, Swae Lee

2. “Wow” - Post Malone

3. “7 Rings” - Ariana Grande

4. “MIDDLE CHILD” - J. Cole

5. “bad guy” - Billie Eilish

U.S. Most Streamed Albums of 2019

1. Hollywood’s Bleeding - Post Malone

2. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? - Billie Eilish

3. thank u, next - Ariana Grande

4. beerbongs and bentleys - Post Malone

5. Free Spirit - Khalid

This story originally appeared on Billboard.