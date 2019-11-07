Drake Launches His Own Cannabis Brand

The hip hop star is joining Big Bud by partnering with Canopy Growth Corp. on More Life Growth Company, a legal cannabis producer based in his hometown of Toronto.

Get ready for Drake's very own branded marijuana line from More Life Growth Company, a venture he's launching in partnership with pot production giant Canopy Growth Corp.

The fully licensed legal producer of cannabis will be based in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. "The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting,” Drake said Thursday in a statement.

"The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever-growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing," he added. Drake is getting into the pot business after it was legalized in Canada and Cannabidiol oil-infused products and other wellness products increasingly occupy the space.

His More Life-branded cannabis products will focus on "wellness, discovery and overall personal growth with the hope of facilitating connections and shared experiences across the globe," the company said. Seth Rogen and longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg earlier partnered with Canopy Growth to launch their own recreational marijuana brand, Houseplant.

Mark Zekulin, CEO, Canopy Growth Corp. added in his own statement: "Drake’s perspective as a culture leader and entrepreneur combined with Canopy Growth’s breadth of cannabis knowledge will allow our new company to bring an unmatched cannabis experience to global markets."

As cannabis legalization grows in the U.S., pot producers are expecting the stateside market for legit cannabis products to grow. And Drake is only among a growing list of celebrities to join North America's kush gold rush.

Canopy Growth, which received a $5 billion investment from Corona and Mondavi Wines producer Constellation Brands, is also working with Martha Stewart to develop cannabis weed lines.

And Jay-Z, Whoopi Goldberg, Melissa Etheridge and Snoop Dogg are hawking their own cannabis products south of the border as U.S. states follow Colorado in possibly legalizing marijuana for recreational and medical use.