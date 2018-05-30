Drake Passes Elvis Presley in List of Most Hot 100 Top 10s Among Solo Males

The musician still trails Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Elton John.

As Lil Baby's and Drake's "Yes Indeed" vaults from No. 49 to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated June 2), Drake passes Elvis Presley in the race for the most top 10s among solo males in the chart's history.

While the track marks Lil Baby's first Hot 100 top 10, it's Drake's 26th, pushing the 6 God past the King of Rock and Roll for a solo share of the fourth-most top 10s among male soloists. (Presley's run of hits predated the Hot 100's origin by two years.)

Here's an updated count of the solo males with the most Hot 100 top 10s, dating to the chart's Aug. 4, 1958, inception.

Most Hot 100 Top 10s Among Solo Males

29. Michael Jackson

28. Stevie Wonder

27. Elton John

26. Drake

25. Elvis Presley

23. Paul McCartney

21. Jay-Z

Notably, Paul McCartney made even more trips to the top 10 as a member of The Beatles, who earned 34, a sum second overall only to Madonna's 38; Rihanna ranks third among all acts with 31 top 10s, followed by Michael Jackson's 29. Similarly, the Jackson 5/Jacksons, of which Michael Jackson was a member, totaled 11 top 10s as a group.

Also, with featured billings an established element of R&B/hip-hop, 17 of Drake's 26 Hot 100 top 10s have found him in a lead role and nine as a featured artist. (Twelve of Jay-Z's 21 top 10s have been in lead roles and nine as a featured act. All the other acts on the list above tallied their top 10s exclusively as leads.)

Meanwhile, Drake returns to No. 1 on the Hot 100, as "Nice for What" rebounds from No. 2 for a fifth total week at the summit. He's now a week from tying the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, for the second-most total weeks on top among solo males: 37 each. Usher leads all male soloists with 47 cumulative weeks at No. 1 (while Mariah Carey paces all acts with 79 total frames atop the Hot 100).

