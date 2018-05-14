Drake Sets Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour With Migos

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on May 18.

Drake and Migos will walk it like they talk it on a 41-date outing this summer that kicks off on July 6 in Salt Lake City. The Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour will criss-cross North America, hitting Denver, Toronto, Miami, Detroit, Nashville, Houston, Oakland and Seattle, wrapping up with two dates at the Philips Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 16 and 17. The outing will feature two-night stands at a number of iconic venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on May 18 here, with American Express card members getting early access beginning on Tuesday (May 15) at a.m. through Thursday (May 17) at 10 p.m. Drake and Migos recently released the throwback video for their "Walk It Talk It" collaboration and Drizzy has teased his highly anticipated fifth album, Scorpion with the songs "God's Plan" and "Nice for What."

Check out the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour dates below.

July 26 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 28 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 31 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Aug. 1 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 10 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 11 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Aug. 14 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 17 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 18 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 24 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 25 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30 -- Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center

Aug. 31 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 4 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 7 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 8 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 12 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 13 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 15 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre

Sept. 18 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 22 -- Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena

Sept. 24 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 26 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 5 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 6 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 12 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Oct. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Oct. 16 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 17 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 26 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Oct. 27 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 1 -- Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Nov. 3 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 4 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 6 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 16 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Nov. 17 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.