Drake Sets Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour With Migos
Tickets for the general public will go on sale on May 18.
Drake and Migos will walk it like they talk it on a 41-date outing this summer that kicks off on July 6 in Salt Lake City. The Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour will criss-cross North America, hitting Denver, Toronto, Miami, Detroit, Nashville, Houston, Oakland and Seattle, wrapping up with two dates at the Philips Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 16 and 17. The outing will feature two-night stands at a number of iconic venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on May 18 here, with American Express card members getting early access beginning on Tuesday (May 15) at a.m. through Thursday (May 17) at 10 p.m. Drake and Migos recently released the throwback video for their "Walk It Talk It" collaboration and Drizzy has teased his highly anticipated fifth album, Scorpion with the songs "God's Plan" and "Nice for What."
Check out the Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour dates below.
July 26 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 28 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 31 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Aug. 1 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 10 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug. 11 -- Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Aug. 14 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 17 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 18 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 24 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 25 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 30 -- Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center
Aug. 31 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 4 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 7 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 8 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 12 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 13 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 15 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Centre
Sept. 18 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 21 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 22 -- Miami, FL @AmericanAirlines Arena
Sept. 24 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 26 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 30 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 5 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 6 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 12 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Oct. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
Oct. 16 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 17 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 26 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Oct. 27 -- Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 1 -- Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Nov. 3 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 4 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 6 -- Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Nov. 16 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Nov. 17 -- Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
This story first appeared on Billboard.com.