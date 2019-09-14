Drake's OVO Brand Pops Up at Wynn Plaza

The rapper extends his partnership with the casino-resort to retail.

Hundreds lined up on Las Vegas Boulevard Saturday morning not to get into the city’s hottest dayclub but to buy merch at the 700 square-foot OVO “October’s Very Own” Boutique inside luxury shopping center Wynn Plaza.

The label founded by Aubrey "Drake" Graham, Oliver El-Khatib and Noah "40" Shebib in Toronto 2008 has become a global lifestyle movement with nine stores worldwide, including a recent opening in Chicago.

Located on the first floor, Las Vegas’ OVO will be open through January 12, 2020 selling a range of merchandise, the Essentials Collection, which will be restocked regularly to limited-edition drops every Friday and new pieces for fall/holiday 2019. Created for this moment is the OVO Wynn shop tee, which is only available at the popup.

Some of the items available include a black and white Gallery 1950 Owl rug, $198; racing and pit crew shirts, $58 to $128; hoodies, sweats and polos; and the OVO black and red Jordan and Woolrich blanket. There are also towels, keychains, pins and even an ashtray.

The rapper has an exclusive partnership with Wynn Nightlife that has produced a handful of sell-out appearances since January, including September 14 at XS Nightclub.

Wynn Nightlife also has a collaboration with Off White creator and Louis Vuitton men’s director Virgil Abloh that includes a DJ residency and a storefront for his first West Coast boutique.

This story originally appeared on Billboard.com.