Dream Hampton Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

The Emmy-nominated filmmaker is set to direct 'Black Wall Street,' a docuseries about 1921's Tulsa Race Massacre.

Surviving R. Kelly producer dream hampton has signed with CAA.

The Detroit-based producer, filmmaker and activist was nominated for an Emmy and earned a Peabody Award for executive producing the Lifetime docuseries that led to sex-crimes charges against R&B singer R. Kelly.

Hampton, working with Dwayne Johnson's production company, recently produced and directed the docuseries Finding Justice, which explores inequalities in Black communities across America for BET. The filmmaker also directed 2015's feature documentary Treasure: From Tragedy to Trans Justice, Mapping a Detroit Story.

Hampton is set to direct Black Wall Street, a limited documentary series for Cineflix Productions about the Tulsa Race Massacre, a deadly act of racial violence committed 99 years ago in Oklahoma.

Hampton sits on the board of Color of Change, through which she co-authored Normalizing Injustice, a 153-page report on crime in TV police procedurals that concluded popular series like CBS' Blue Bloods and Dick Wolf's Law & Order franchise glamorize law enforcement and downplay systemic racism.