'Dreamgirls' Stars Beyonce and Jennifer Hudson Reunite at Coachella

"Here to see my dream girl," Hudson said in a video clip from her experience at weekend two of the California music festival.

Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson were all smiles posing together for a photo at Coachella — or "Beychella" — this weekend.

In her caption for a snapshot of the moment on Instagram, Hudson gushed to her former Dreamgirls co-star, "It’s not what u do but how u do it ! And @Beyonce you have out done yourself ! Only u know how to top this ! I wouldn’t have missed this for the world ! #beychella"

"Here to see my dream girl," Hudson said in a video clip from her experience at weekend two of the California music festival, which she also posted on Instagram. The two starred as the Supremes-inspired girl group the Dreams, alongside Anika Noni Rose, in the 2006 film.

The singer also shared a Coachella stage shot of the reunited Destiny's Child, noting "these women blow me away," and a video with fireworks going off. Beyoncé "done set the place on fire," she said.

See her VIP footage — she happened to run into Katy Perry and Cardi B, too — and check out her festival look below.

Fun times ! @rockdbyholly #Coachella2018 A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Apr 21, 2018 at 6:58pm PDT

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.