DreamWorks Animation Reorganization Lands Kristin Lowe, Peter Gal in Top Film, TV Posts

Margie Cohn, who took over running DWA in January, announced the appointments on Thursday.

Newly installed DreamWorks Animation chief Margie Cohn has set her leadership team, naming Kristin Lowe chief creative officer of film, while Peter Gal will have the same title on the television side.

Both are newly created roles. The appointments — announced as DWA celebrates the box-office success of How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World — are effective immediately.

Cohn, who reports to Universal Pictures Filmed Entertainment Group Donna Langley, was promoted to her post in January as part of a reorganization putting DWA's film and TV operations under one executive (she previously ran the television side). At the same time, it was announced that DWA chief Chris deFaira could be exiting.

In addition to these new positions, Cohn has aligned the marketing, public relations, business and legal affairs, human resources and recruiting functions for both features and television respectively under Michael Vollman, exec vp of marketing; Courtenay Palaski, senior vp of communications; Josh Meyer, head of business affairs; and Ashley Brinsfield, head of HR and recruiting.

"With this new structure, DWA is positioned for growth as we continue to create beloved and award-winning films and television series,” Cohn said in a statement. “Kristin and Peter are both very well-respected executives, and their leadership will only serve to strengthen DWA’s position as a home to the very best storytellers. The pitch and catch between the two divisions will ensure that diverse and unique voices can find their home regardless of the medium.”

In her new role, Lowe will oversee feature development, casting and artistic management departments. She comes to DreamWorks Animation after 14 years at Universal Pictures, where she most recently served as exec vp, Production. She has overseen production on numerous Universal titles, including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Night School, and the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Lowe has spent the last two years’ working with the DWA team to develop their slate since the NBCU acquisition in 2016.

Gal is expanding his previous role as exec vp of development on the television side to include pre-school, current series, casting, music and creative talent management departments. He has played a key role in building DWA's TV business for the past six years, resulting in more than 20 original animated series and won 22 Emmy Awards.