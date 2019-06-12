Annecy: DreamWorks Animation Sets 'Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts' for Netflix

The studio also debuted a teaser for the new 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' series, which will also debut on the streaming service.

DreamWorks has lined up a new series, Kipo & the Age of Wonderbeasts, for Netflix, the company announced at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in Annecy, France. The post-apocalyptic tale is created and executive produced by How to Train Your Dragon 2's Radford Sechrist and executive produced by Once Upon a Time writer Bill Wolkoff.

She-Ra and the Princess of Power star Karen Fukuhara will voice Kipo, a young girl who has grown up underground and now faces life in a transformed Earth. The planet is now a vibrant – but dangerous – wonderland. It resembles an anime style world where nature has taken over urban environments and the young Kipo spends her time playing guitar before overgrown animals jar her from her world.

The studio also debuted a teaser for the new Fast & Furious: Spy Racers series, which will also debut on Netflix. The story focuses on Tony Toretto, the character Vin Diesel made famous in the live-action version, as a teen. Toretto is recruited as a secret agent to infiltrate the racing league that is later depicted in the films.

Voltron Legendary Defender's Tim Hedrick and All Hail King Julien's Bret Haaland are showrunners, with Vin Diesel serving as producer for the animated series.