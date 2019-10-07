DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures Set 'Spirit Riding Free,' 'The Bad Guys' Feature Films

The 'Spirit Riding Free' TV series on which the movie will be based

The two new animated features are slated for release in 2021, while 'Spooky Jack' has been pushed back.

Frontier adventures and bad guys trying to be good will come to the big screen in two new Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation features scheduled for 2021.

The untitled Spirit Riding Free feature, based on DreamWorks Animation's Netflix series of the same name, will follow an epic adventure of a little girl in a small frontier town who forms an unbreakable bond with a wild mustang named Stallion. The two embark on a rescue mission when Spirit's herd is captured. The Netflix series is inspired by the 2002 animated feature Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, voiced by Matt Damon.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Elaine Bogan (Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters, Dragons: Race to the Edge), co-directed by Ennio Torresan and produced by Karen Foster. It is scheduled for release on May 14, 2021. No voice cast has been announced yet.

The Bad Guys follows the tale of five notorious criminals — Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula — attempting to turn a new leaf after a lifetime of pulling off legendary heists.

The animated comedy, based on the best-selling series of books of the same name, will be the feature directorial debut for Pierre Perifel, with a script by Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder, Get Hard) and Hilary Winston (Community, My Name is Earl). It is produced by Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley and is scheduled for release on Sept. 17, 2021.

DreamWorks and Universal have, meanwhile, pushed back the release of the previously announced Spooky Jack, a collaboration with horror master Jason Blum that was scheduled for September 2021. It is now undated.

The announcement of the two new animated features comes as the studio is celebrating its 25th anniversary, under new president Margie Cohn.

DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures have had two successful box office hits this year — How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has grossed more than $500 million at the worldwide box office while its latest release, Abominable, has earned more than $77 million worldwide since its Sept. 27 release.