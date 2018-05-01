DreamWorks 'Trolls' Attraction Set for New York City

Universal Studios and Feld Entertainment are partnering to bring Poppy, Branch and other Troll Village characters to Manhattan.

DreamWorks' Trolls are headed to Manhattan.

Feld Entertainment Inc. and Universal Studios' division Universal Brand Development are teaming to bring the DreamWorks Trolls the Experience attraction to New York City, it was announced on Tuesday.

The location-based entertainment attraction will launch this fall on 57th street, between Broadway and 7th Avenue. The DreamWorks Trolls attraction, featuring Poppy, Branch and other Troll Village characters, will then tour other cities across the U.S.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake gave their voices to the original animated musical comedy. Inspired by the film franchise, the out-of-home attraction will feature hands-on exhibits, including Poppy’s Party Room, featuring augmented reality and 3D technology, a Hair-We-Go Salon and Barbershop, and a journey through the flora and fauna of Troll Village.

"Building on our growing partnership with Universal Brand Development, we are always exploring new platforms for live family entertainment,” Juliette Feld, COO of Feld Entertainment, said in a statement.

The DreamWorks Trolls attraction will be produced by Feld Entertainment Studios. "As we continue to create extensions for our IP through live, immersive experiences around the world, we are excited about our expanded collaboration with Feld Entertainment,” Carol Nygren, senior vp worldwide live entertainment at Universal Brand Development, said in her own statement.