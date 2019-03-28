Drew Barrymore Launches Affordable Home Furnishings Collection

“I have always had a love for creating joyful spaces," says Barrymore.

Inspired by her personal travels and the terrain that’s most familiar to her, Drew Barrymore has launched the first installment of what will soon become an ongoing series of seasonally released furniture and home accessories collections. Named Drew Barrymore Flower Home, the 200-item homeware line builds on the actress-entrepreneur's growing empire of affordable luxury that includes Flower Beauty (introduced in 2013), Flower Eyewear (debuted in 2015) and her Flower Films production company, created with Nancy Juvonen in 1995.

“I have always had a love for creating joyful spaces — places where unexpected prints and patterns, shapes and styles, and colors and textures come together in the most delightful way,” Barrymore said in a press statement. “My new collection of furniture and home décor is inspired by this passion and I hope it inspires everyone to make themselves at home.”

Ranging from $18 to $899, Barrymore has nearly every corner of the abode covered with furniture, curtains, textiles, wall art, pet beds, dinnerware, lamps and more. And the range targets a broad aesthetic, so there is something for everyone — from dainty floral prints to bold painterly patterns, soft pastels to splashes of bright color. The classic, mix-and-match furnishings have mid-century influences.

The line is sold exclusively with Walmart and their sister sites Jet.com and Hayneedle.com.

Outside of her entrepreneurial pursuits, the actress continues to star as Sheila Hammond in the Netflix zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet, produced by Flower Films, which will begin streaming new season three episodes on March 29.