Dries Van Noten’s Psychedelic Menswear Pops Up in L.A.

The Verner Panton-inspired collection is exclusively available at Opening Ceremony in L.A. through April 30. (Beyonce already had a sneak peek.)

Calling all luxury-loving art lovers: Dries Van Noten channeled the color-drenched vintage works of Danish architect and interior designer Verner Panton for his spring-summer men’s collection — and the statement-making range arrives in L.A. just in time for festival dressing season.

The Belgian designer is taking over Opening Ceremony’s "Little House" standalone space for an eye-popping installation and pop-up shop now through April 30. The cult-favorite fashion designer has transferred Panton’s iconic multi-color “Kurve” art onto shorts, swim trunks, button-downs, pants, blazers, and accessories — all shoppable in L.A. at the luxury retailer alongside the rest of Van Noten’s latest menswear collection ($350 to $4,000), including exclusives such as slip-on and lace-up sneakers ($405 to $430), a tote bag ($465), and backpack $785.

The range marks the first time that Panton’s estate has allowed anyone to use the renowned architect’s textile designs — which gained popularity during the 1960s and ’70s along with his namesake molded plastic chairs — let alone put their own spin on his geometric rainbows.

“We let Dries design the store installation with Verner Panton’s photographs to feel personal,” Opening Ceremony’s Carol Lim told The Hollywood Reporter via email from Paris, where she and co-founder Humberto Leon were busy putting the final touches on the fall-winter 2019 runway show for Kenzo (the duo serves as the label's co-creative directors). The Antwerp-bred designer hand-picked the retailer’s West Hollywood outpost to launch the men’s collection, and the pop-up will also feature large-scale imagery of interior spaces designed by Panton.

“[We have] personally been fans since forever,” continues Lim, “When we featured Belgium as a country focus at Opening Ceremony, he was a designer we dreamed to highlight.” (The bicoastal boutique, which also has a location in New York, featured talents from one international country per year when it first launched; Belgium was the focus in 2013 to 2014.)

The L.A. shop also hosted Van Noten’s book signing in 2017 for Dries Van Noten 1-100, a two-volume set that chronicles his first 100 collections.

Lim mentioned that Beyoncé got a sneak peek at the collection a couple weeks ago, if that's any indication of its hot factor. Maggie Gyllenhaal and her brother Jake Gyllenhaal, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, and Solange are other star fans of Van Noten, who was also the subject of German filmmaker Reiner Holzemer’s documentary, Dries in 2017.

Dries Van Noten pop-up at Opening Ceremony, 451 N La Cienega Blvd. in West Hollywood