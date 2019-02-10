Grammys: Dua Lipa Wins Best New Artist

"For anyone who hasn't realized how special they are to have a different story or background, just know that no matter where you're from, never let that get in the way of your dreams," said Dua Lipa on stage.

Dua Lipa won best new artist at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening.

Taking the stage, she said, "I am honored to be nominated alongside so many female artists this year — I guess we stepped up. I want to say a big thank you to my fans who have allowed me to be the best version of myself."

She went on to thank her team and family. "For anyone who hasn't realized how special they are to have a different story or background, just know that no matter where you're from, never let that get in the way of your dreams."

The singer beat out fellow nominees in the category Chloe x Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

Lipa's "we stepped up" comment reminded audience members of Recording Academy president Neil Portnow's remark in 2018 — of which he was heavily criticized — that female musicians should "step up" to improve gender representation at the Grammys.

The 61st annual Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys, were broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.