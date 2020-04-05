Duffy Reveals Details of Harrowing Four-Week Abduction and Rape Ordeal

The Welsh singer shared her story on her official website explaining why she disappeared from public view after her 2010 album 'Endlessly' and hoped that she could help "others whom have suffered the same."

Duffy, the Welsh singer behind the hits "Mercy," "Well, Well, Well" and "Rain on Your Parade," has for the first time shared the details of her harrowing abduction and rape ordeal that led to her disappearing from public view following her 2010 album Endlessly.

In a lengthy post on her official website, that was linked to on her Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist wrote about how she was drugged on her birthday and then for four-weeks at her home before she was taken to a foreign country and raped. The singer was able to escape the ordeal by "fleeing" but the details on how remain hazy as she "cannot remember getting home."

“It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country. I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle," she wrote.

“I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him.”

She wrote that she contemplated running away but was afraid her attacker would call the police and that he made "veiled confession of wanting to kill me." "I do not know how I had the strength to endure those days, I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive."

After she managed to escape and return home, Duffy writes that she blamed herself and became a recluse. She writes that following the ordeal she was at “high risk of suicide” and spent “almost 10 years completely alone" as she became estranged from family and friends as she was "just not the same person for so long." She thanked her psychologist for helping her deal with the trauma.

The 35-year-old singer, whose full name is Aimee Duffy, wrote that the rape had "stripped me of my human rights, to experience a life with autonomy from fear" and that it "has already stolen one third my of life."

Duffy's debut album Rockferry was the U.K.'s best-selling album of 2008 and won three Brit Awards and a Grammy and contained the worldwide hit single "Mercy." But she conspicuously withdrew from the spotlight after releasing her second album Endlessly in 2010.

Last month the singer released a new song titled "Something Beautiful," a few weeks after first giving a brief insight into her ordeal in a rare Instagram in which she touted that the would share the full story at a later date.

Duffy hoped sharing her story would explain why she disappeared from public view and ease her return back to music as well as help others. She added, "As dark as my story is, I do speak from my heart, for my life, and for the life of others, whom have suffered the same."