MUSIC "Mercy" Singer Duffy Says She Was Raped, Drugged and Held Captive by Katie Kilkenny The Welsh singer, who last appeared in the 2015 movie 'Legend,' promises to reveal more about her experience in an upcoming interview. Duffy, the Welsh singer behind the songs "Mercy," "Well, Well, Well" and "Rain on Your Parade," is speaking out about an abduction she says contributed to her disappearance from the public eye. In a rare Instagram post to her official account on Wednesday, the singer shared part of a story that she said would be told in full in an interview releasing in the next few weeks. "You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter," she said in the post. "Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk." Duffy then addressed fan confusion as to why the singer didn't release another album or appear much in public following her 2010 album Endlessly. She said that when a reporter contacted her last summer, she told him "everything." She wrote, "The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine." Later in the post, Duffy says that she didn't release music to express how she felt because she didn't want fans to see how sad she was. "I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke." The singer says the "spoken interview" explaining her experience will be posted in the following weeks, and that she will attempt to address questions that are asked on her Instagram comments in the interview. Finally, Duffy asked people to respect that opening up was a difficult decision for her and her family: "Please support me to make this a positive experience," she wrote. Most recently, the singer in 2015 acted in and contributed three songs to the 2015 Tom Hardy thriller Legend, including "Are You Sure?", "Make the World Go Away" and "Whole Lot of Love." Last December, she posted a new photo on Facebook with the caption "#2020."