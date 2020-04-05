Duran Duran's John Taylor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The bassist took to Instagram Sunday where he revealed that after testing positive three weeks ago, he has now recovered: "I came out of it feeling okay."

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered, the band revealed in a statement posted on social media.

"DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago," Taylor wrote Sunday night on the group's Instagram page, where he detailed his experience with the coronavirus.

"Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover," the note continued.

"I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing," Taylor said.

Read the full update below.

