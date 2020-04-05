MUSIC Duran Duran's John Taylor Tests Positive for Coronavirus 5:20 PM PDT 4/5/2020 by Ashley Lasimone, Billboard FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Harmony Gerber/WireImage The bassist took to Instagram Sunday where he revealed that after testing positive three weeks ago, he has now recovered: "I came out of it feeling okay." Duran Duran bassist John Taylor tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered, the band revealed in a statement posted on social media. "DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago," Taylor wrote Sunday night on the group's Instagram page, where he detailed his experience with the coronavirus. "Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover," the note continued. "I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing," Taylor said. Read the full update below. View this post on Instagram DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy particularly, the UK and the US and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John A post shared by Duran Duran (@duranduran) on Apr 5, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT This story first appeared on Billboard.com. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Ashley Lasimone, Billboard THRnews@thr.com @thr