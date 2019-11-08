Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen Team for 'Sick as They Made Us'

The two-time Oscar winning actor and five-time Emmy winning actress are starring in writer-director Mayim Bialik's comedy drama, making its market debut at AFM.

Two-time Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman and five-time Emmy winner Candice Bergen are teaming up alongside Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory) and Olivia Thirlby (Juno) for As Sick as They Made Us.

The comedy-drama comes from writer-director Mayim Bialik, former star of Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. Making its market debut at AFM, with Film Mode Entertainment handling sales, As Sick as They Made Us is being producing by Anne Clements (Stage Mother) and Ash Christian (After Everything, Burn), with Film Mode’s Clay Epstein serving as exec producer.

The movie follows a divorced mother of two who rekindles love in her life amid the crazy antics of her dysfunctional family. Now she must attempt to convince her stubborn and comically unfortunate family members to hold it together while they embrace one final farewell.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Nov. 8 daily issue at the American Film Market.