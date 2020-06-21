Dwayne Johnson to Host Global Citizen Concert to Combat COVID-19 Impact on Marginalized Communities

'Global Goal: United for Our Future,' which will follow a summit full of panel discussions and interviews, will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and more and air on multiple networks and platforms worldwide including on NBC, MTV, Twitter and YouTube.

Dwayne Johnson is set to host a concert special put on by Global Citizen and the European Commission to highlight the disproportionate effect COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities.

Global Goal: United for Our Future—The Concert, which will follow a summit full of panel discussions and interviews, will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade. The concert will also include appearances from Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, NAACP president Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

The concert will air on Saturday, June 27, on multiple networks and platforms worldwide including on NBC, MTV, Twitter and YouTube. Other broadcasters set to air the concert include ARD; Canal+ Group; RTVE in Europe; Bell Media, CBC, Citytv and Global TV in Canada; iHeartMedia in the U.S.; Grupo Globo in Brazil; MultiChoice Group and SABC in Africa; Fuji TV and Star India in Asia; and Channel Nine in Australia. Additional broadcasters include BARÇA TV, Bloomberg Television, Fundación Azteca, Mediacorp, MSNBC, SiriusXM, Sony Channel Latin America and Turner Latin America. The concert will also be streamed on Apple, Brut, Roku, Insight TV, TIDAL, Twitch and Yahoo.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin. If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines,” Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honor the problem solvers — including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates — who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it.”



Johnson added, "I'm proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert. The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us — so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

The concert follows Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Summit, which will be streamed on social media platforms and can be accessed at http://globalgoalunite.org. That event will feature world leaders, corporations and philanthropists announcing commitments to help develop equitable distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines and to rebuild communities devastated by the pandemic. The summit will also feature panel discussions and interviews with experts and thought leaders moderated by journalists Katie Couric, Mallika Kapur, Morgan Radford, Isha Sesay and Keir Simmons.

Others set to participate in the summit, which will highlight scientific reports on progress being made toward therapeutic ways to treat COVID-19 as well as vaccine development and distribution, include Angelique Kidjo, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Melinda Gates, Dr. Vin Gupta, UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Eddie Ndopu, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander.

Both events are a continuation of the Global Goal: Unite for our Future campaign, which launched last month and is focused on addressing the pandemic's impact on vulnerable communities and urges individuals, leaders, governments and corporations to commit to the fair distribution of COVID-19 tools and treatments.