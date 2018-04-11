Dwayne Johnson Is Hosting a $300,000 Round of HQ Trivia

The 'Rampage' star is "pumped" to give away the mobile app's largest cash prize to date.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is set to host HQ Trivia's "biggest game ever" on Wednesday afternoon.

Joining HQ host Scott Rogowsky, the Rampage star will host a special round of trivia that has a whopping $300,000 prize attached. The mobile app, which attracts millions of users, offers cash prizes at a minimum of $5,000. But no winner has ever walked away with a prize nearly as substantial as the unprecedented amount waiting for the lucky winner of Johnson's game.

While HQ typically hosts games at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET, the app's Twitter page warned players to "keep their phone close" because Wednesday afternoon's round of trivia is taking place at a "special time."

Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) hosts our biggest game EVER tomorrow afternoon for $300,000.



Keep your phone close https://t.co/BO0wmgD0FS pic.twitter.com/PGOtHDe88J — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) April 11, 2018

Earlier this week, Johnson took to Instagram to share his enthusiasm over the event. "You’ll be playing LIVE against the world so get ready to take home your $300,000!! I’m pumped to host the game this Wednesday with my twin Quiz Daddy, @scottrogowsky," he wrote, later joking on Twitter: "Of all the things my friends hit me up about … I’ve never been texted more about something than me giving away $300,000 this Wednesday."

In a statement to People, HQ's Rogowsky said that working with the former wrestler is "an incredible dream come true."

“HQties across the HQniverse are going to flip their wigs when they see DJ pop up on their favorite game show on Wednesday," he continued. "We’re giving out our biggest prize ever — enough money to go to the gym for 400 years (which is how long it would take to get as swole as him!).”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Johnson's game is expected to take place at 3:45 p.m. ET.