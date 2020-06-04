Dwayne Johnson Questions Trump's Leadership in Passionate Message About Healing and Equality

"I am not the president of the United States, but I am a man and I'm a father who cares so deeply about my family, about my children, and the world that they will live in," the star says.

Dwayne Johnson wants some answers and he wants them now.

In a nearly nine-minute video posted to his social media accounts Wednesday night, the star addressed the killing of George Floyd and the worldwide protests that resulted following Floyd's death while being restrained by the police in Minneapolis. Johnson also heavily criticized President Donald Trump, albeit never using his name.

"Where are you?" Johnson began in the impassioned message. "Where is our leader? Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard." A number of times throughout the lengthy speech, Johnson paused to ask, "Where are you?"

Trump has been heavily criticized in general for his response to the protests, which included threatening using the military to quash the movements. In one such instance, force was used on peaceful protesters so he could have a photo-op while holding a Bible outside a D.C. church.

Johnson, who has noted in the past he has given thought to perhaps one day running for elected office, said, "I am not the president of the United States, but I am a man and I'm a father who cares so deeply about my family, about my children, and the world that they will live in. I care so deeply about our country and every single person in it. That's who I am. I am a man who is frustrated, I'm disappointed, I'm angry. But I'm also doing my best to stay focused and as calm as I can possibly be in the pocket to make the best decision for my family and make the best decisions for our country."

The National Guard was deployed in a number of major cities after protests turned violent and destructive in some instances, which Johnson said was not the answer for peaceful gatherings.

"There is military force that has been deployed on our own people," Johnson said. "Looters, yes. Criminals, absolutely. But on protesters, who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are in pain? You would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say, 'I care about you.' When you say to them, 'I'm listening to you.'"

Johnson said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and that we are all in this together and must work together.

"Of course all lives matter, every single one," he said. "All lives matter because we as Americans we believe in inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights, we believe in equality for all. That's what we believe in. So of course all lives matter. But in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees, the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged, in this moment, we must say the words, black lives matter."