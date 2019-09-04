Dwayne Johnson Leaves Honeymoon Early to Replace Kevin Hart on Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show

"When my son Kevin Hart goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in," Johnson tweeted on Wednesday.

Kevin Hart was expected to appear on the premiere episode of Kelly Clarkson's new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, but the comedian suffered "major back injuries" following a car crash on Malibu's Mulholland Highway early Sunday morning. As a result, Dwayne Johnson will be returning from his honeymoon early to replace Hart on the show.

Johnson recently married his longtime partner Lauren Hashian and was in Kauai celebrating the marriage. "When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in," Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. "I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends."

Hart reportedly has undergone surgery for his injuries and is expected to recover.

On Monday, multiple outlets reported that Hart had undergone back surgery Sunday night following the accident. Following the surgery, Hart's wife, Eniko, told TMZ outside of the hospital that Hart was awake and doing "great." "He's going to be just fine," she assured.

Asked by a photographer what kind of "spirits" Hart was in, she replied: "He's good."

Hart in July took to Instagram to share a photo of the now crashed vintage car, revealing that he purchased it as a 40th birthday present. "I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th…." the actor posted.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres Monday, Sept. 9 on NBC. Check out Johnson's tweet and a clip from the show below.