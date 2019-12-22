Dwayne Johnson, 'Stranger Things' Lead First Year-End Social Climbers Charts for 2019

The charts rank the most popular personalities and TV shows based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

The first-ever year-end Social Climbers charts from The Hollywood Reporter find a familiar face at No. 1 on the year-end Top Actors list: Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson, who was the weekly Top Actors chart's first No. 1 when it debuted in June 2017, rules the year-end 2019 tally ahead of other social media heavy-hitters like Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Hart and Jennifer Lopez.

THR’s weekly Social Climbers charts are rankings of the most popular entities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends engagement to entities’ social media accounts along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The year-end rankings run via a tracking period spanning from Nov. 7, 2018, to Nov. 5, 2019.

It’s little surprise Johnson leads the way in 2019; four of the top 10 Instagram posts by an actor this year were his creation, led by his August reveal that he had married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Hawaii. The post has been favorited 14.6 million times.

Chopra, Hart, Lopez and Will Smith round out Top Actors' year-end top five, Chopra's No. 2 rank also in part benefited by a marriage; she wed Nick Jonas in December 2018. Lopez, meanwhile, didn't get married this year, but she announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in March.

While many of the top actors on social media of 2019 largely earned their spots thanks to their Instagram presence, Chris Evans, who ranks at No. 9 on the year-end Top Actors chart, was a constant, oftentimes comic presence on Twitter, where he posted two of the top three tweets by an actor in 2019, and four of the top 11 tweets.

Hart coupled his No. 3 placement on Top Actors with the No. 1 spot on the year-end Top Comedians survey, ruling over Joe Rogan and Colleen Ballinger.

Meanwhile, despite not debuting on the weekly Top TV Personalities chart until February, Ellen DeGeneres takes the year-end No. 1 after 43 weeks at No. 1 on the weekly list. Her most-engaged-with post in that period addressed a photo of her laughing with George W. Bush at a football game that was criticized by some due to their differing political views.

The TV-based year-end charts see Stranger Things atop the Top Scripted tally, following its third season, which premiered in July. But its biggest post of the year -- as well as the most-engaged-with for any scripted TV show in 2019 -- had nothing to do with the show's third season; rather, it was its Sept. 30 Instagram upload announcing a fourth season of Stranger Things, which earned 4.2 million favorites.

HBO's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah reigns on the year-end Top News/Talk/Variety, while America's Got Talent helms the year-end Top Unscripted chart. AGT had the most-engaged-with Facebook upload by any TV show in 2019: a viral post showing the audition of eventual 14th season winner Kodi Lee. The upload was shared 3.7 million times and garnered 2.5 million favorites and 308,000 comments.

See the year-end Social Climbers charts below.

Top Actors

1. Dwayne Johnson

2. Priyanka Chopra

3. Kevin Hart

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Will Smith

6. George Takei

7. Gabrielle Union

8. Ricky Gervais

9. Chris Evans

10. Alyssa Milano

Top Comedians

1. Kevin Hart

2. Joe Rogan

3. Colleen Ballinger

4. DL Hughley

5. Ricky Gervais

6. Desi Banks

7. Jess Hilarious

8. Tommy Chong

9. Rickey Smiley

10. Lil' Duval

Top TV Personalities

1. Ellen DeGeneres

2. Jonathan Van Ness

3. Mike Huckabee

4. Jimmy Fallon

5. Jake Tapper

6. Chris Hayes

7. Trevor Noah

8. Steve Harvey

9. Antoni Porowski

10. Gordon Ramsay

Top Scripted

1. Stranger Things

2. Riverdale

3. Game of Thrones

4. Grey's Anatomy

5. Pretty Little Liars

6. The Walking Dead

7. SpongeBob SquarePants

8. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9. Peaky Blinders

10. Rick and Morty

Top News/Talk/Variety

1. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

2. Today

3. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

4. Saturday Night Live

5. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

6. Good Morning America

7. The Late Late Show with James Corden

8. Entertainment Tonight

9. Jimmy Kimmel Live!

10. ABC World News Tonight

Top Unscripted

1. America's Got Talent

2. Wild 'N Out

3. American Idol

4. The Voice

5. America's Funniest Home Videos

6. World of Dance

7. The Bachelorette

8. Top Gear

9. Keeping Up with the Kardashians

10. Queer Eye