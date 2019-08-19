Dwayne Johnson Marries Lauren Hashian in Hawaii

The couple began dating in 2007.

Dwayne Johnson married longtime girlfriend, singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian in Hawaii over the weekend.

The film superstar announced the nuptials Monday morning via social media.

"August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)," the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star said along with a few scenic photos of the event.

The couple began dating in 2007. They have two daughters: Jasmine, three, and Tiana, 16 months.

Johnson's latest film also had a busy weekend, reaching a box office gross of $437 million worldwide.

