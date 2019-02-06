Imagine Documentaries Partners With NBA Champion Dwyane Wade For A Film About His Life

Bob Metelus will direct the film, drawing upon hours of behind-the-scenes footage.

Imagine Documentaries has partnered with three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade on a documentary chronicling his NBA career and life off the court as Wade completes his final year in the league during the 2018-2019 season, it was announced today by Imagine Documentaries Justin Wilkes.

The film will be directed by Bob Metelus, Wade’s long-time cinematographer, whose Metelus Studios has had behind-the-scenes access to Wade throughout his career. It will use home movies, video diaries and fly-on-the-wall verite footage to explore Wade’s NBA career, his personal family struggles and his role as a husband and father and his “Last Dance,” his final year in the league.

Metelus will also produce alongside Wilkes, and Imagine Documentaries executive vp Sara Bernstein. Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard will serve as executive producers alongside Wade’s production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment.

“The opportunity to tell a high-stakes personal story that spans a decade using purely verite material is a documentarian’s dream,” Wilkes said in announcing the project. "The fact that the story belongs to one of the greatest athletes of all time is cinematic kismet. We’re honored to be working with Dwyane and Bob on creating a film that will entertain and inspire."

“I’m looking forward to sharing this very personal documentary that peels back the layers of my emotional sixteen season journey with all of its twists and turns, and peaks and valleys,” Wade added in a statement. “It has been a roller coaster ride and the never-before seen footage will show my fans how I’ve made my own way throughout this incredible adventure.”

"I'm fortunate to have exclusive access into Dwyane's life, and have witnessed and captured incredibly raw and powerful moments over the years. It's been a privilege and honor to chronicle his special journey on and off the court,” Metelus commented. “I'm excited to share his inspirational story with the world and show an intimate, behind the scenes look at the life of a three-time NBA Champion, father, husband, businessman, philanthropist, style icon, and someone I'm lucky enough to call a close friend.”

