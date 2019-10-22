Dwyane Wade Inks Multi-Year Development Deal With WarnerMedia

Wade will create a number of projects through his 59th & Prairie Entertainment production banner as well as join the Turner Sports team as a commentator and take on a creative director role at sports media company Bleacher Report.

NBA superstar Dwyane Wade has inked a comprehensive, multi-year agreement with WarnerMedia. The deal will see Wade taking on a number of new roles across the media company's portfolio.

Wade will join Turner Sports as a commentator, making appearances on TNT's NBA event coverage and serving as a regular analyst for the network's Tuesday night studio coverage alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Candace Parker. He will also appear in studio at the NCAA Final Four and National Championship as part of Turner Sports and CBS Sports' coverage of the annual collegiate tournament.

Wade's production banner, 59th & Prairie Entertainment (named after the Chicago intersection where the NBA All-Star grew up), has also reached a development deal with WarnerMedia to create a number of new projects to be revealed at a later date. In February, Wade and his company teamed with Imagine Documentaries and Brian Grazer and Ron Howard to develop a doc based on his life.

Additionally, Wade will take on a creative director role at sports media company Bleacher Report, acquired by Warner in 2012 for $175 million. Wade will work with Bleacher Report to develop "custom content experiences that resonate with young, passionate fans."

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be joining the WarnerMedia family with many exciting opportunities ahead,” said Wade. “I have great respect for TNT’s team of analysts and their longstanding commitment to quality sports coverage. After sixteen seasons in the NBA, I look forward to connecting with my fans in this new role and bringing my own perspective to the game I love.”

Wade recently retired from professional play after a 16-year career in which he won three NBA Championship titles and 13 All-Star appearances.

“Dwyane is a special talent. He’s a transcendent star with a charismatic, engaging and thoughtful personality on and off the court,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the WarnerMedia family and we could not be more excited to partner with him on these special projects.”